Adderley Street Fountain is due to get a facelift. Supplied

Cape Town - The iconic Adderley Street Fountain is expected to get a major facelift after being switched off during the drought in Cape Town. Ward councillor in the City bowl Dave Bryant put forward a motion to sub-council for a comprehensive repair and redesign of the Adderley Street fountain.

The motion was tabled in January following concerns raised by the councillor with regards to the derelict appearance of the fountain.

Sub-council 16 heard at its recent meeting that the fountain will now undergo a redesign process after which repairs will be started.

The fountain was switched off when Cape Town experienced a drought crisis, during which over time it has been vandalised and fallen into a state of disrepair.

Bryant said: “The redesign and repair of the fountain is yet another step towards neatening up and improving the important public areas in the Cape Town CBD. This will follow other improvements in the CBD area initiated via myself and sub-council 16 of which include the restoration and repairs to the City Hall, the Bo-Kaap Heritage Protection Overlay and the recent restoration of the Lightfoot Memorial in Trafalgar Place.

“I am also pleased to hear that the idea of using the underground streams to power the new fountain is being explored. This is another step towards making our public infrastructure more sustainable and a nod towards the ancient heritage of our city.”

Bryant tabled the motion in 2014 to restore and move the fountain to the Company's Garden.

But, the Good Hope sub-council said the memorial should remain in its original place.

Adderley Street Fountain is due to get a facelift. Supplied

[email protected]