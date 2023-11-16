Iconic Fish Hoek eatery faces eviction: The Galley restaurant up for grabs to highest bidder

Cape Town - Facing imminent closure, the owner of a Fish Hoek landmark says she had been subjected to racist abuse because of her Khoi heritage. But the City on Wednesday insisted that the auctioning for the lease, of the current Galley Restaurant, was so that “a suitable lessee would help the site reach its full potential”.

Now 65 employees, mostly women, face the prospect of losing their jobs when the auction happens later this month. Herbie Eichel, who took over the building with her husband Mathea in 1987, said as a Khoi and a woman she felt let down by the City, which seemingly promotes people of colour and women to start businesses and be entrepreneurs – but which she felt was not the case. “This business has many people from all walks of life. Nelson Mandela and his children also visited this place,” Eichel said.

“It also saw a visit from the Queen of Norway. It’s a place of diversity that caters to the rich and poor. It’s not just my employees who will lose their livelihoods, but the community at large, which this business contributes a lot to, and also our meals, which are affordable to everyone,” said Eichel. She said of the 50 women she employed, most were single mothers who were worried about their future, as many would join a number of unemployed women. “I find it very strange that the City is putting the jobs of these women at risk, as we are not sure if whoever takes over the lease will retain them.

The current lease of the Galley was negotiated with the City in 1997, and the couple assumed the 20-year lease from the prior leaseholder under the former Fish Hoek Municipality. Since its expiration in 2016, it has been renewed on a monthly basis. It’s earmarked for auction on November 23. “I get that the lease has expired, but the manner in which the City has informed us a month before the auction is humiliating. What about the staff, the people that depend on this business? They didn’t even get a chance to prepare themselves for this. The staff are traumatised,” said Eichel.

She said she had tried everything in her power to retain the place, and even called the mayor. However, no one was willing to listen to her. “For many years, I have been a victim of racism and victimisation, and I have been told to ‘go back to the cave’. But I hold on, not just for me but for my community and the people that depend on this business,” said Eichel. City Mayco member for economic growth, James Vos, said the City intended to grant the long-term lease rights to a suitable lessee who would help the site reach its full potential as a hospitality offering, which also acted as a tourism catalyst for the area and resulted in the retention and creation of local economic opportunities.