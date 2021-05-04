Icy weather on the way, Capetonians! Intense cold front arrives Wednesday

Cape Town - Capetonians should enjoy today’s warm weather while they can as the SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a weather warning that an intense cold front will arrive on Wednesday.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRM) spokesperson Charlotte Powell said they had received a weather warning from Saws of wet weather conditions.

“An intense cold front expected to make landfall on Wednesday, with strong to gale force winds, rain and rough seas. All City services and external agencies will be on standby to deal with the predicted adverse weather conditions,” Powell said.

“We remind residents to please clear out any potential blockages around their homes and ensure that gutters and downpipes are clean.

“In low-lying areas, please dig a trench around your home if possible, to allow water to run off and reduce the risk of localised flooding.”

The City of Cape Town has been recently rolling out it’s winter readiness plan.

Last Friday, the City’s Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase visited Site B in Khayelitsha to oversee efforts which form part of the City’s overall Winter Preparedness Programme.

One of the roads and infrastructure teams was cleaning gullies in areas that are prone to flooding during winter. Teams from the City’s Roads and Infrastructure depots are also targeting the areas that are worst affected by illegal dumping and the blocking of stormwater drains.

The capacity at the depots is increased with the temporary employment of Expanded Public Works Programme workers. The City said that in this way it can reach as many of these areas as possible ahead of the winter rains.

For any weather-related service requests or emergencies due to the coming cold front, residents are advised to call the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 0214807700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

