IEC to open voting stations across the Western Cape

Cape Town - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has recruited 4 698 staff to voting stations for this weekend’s registration drive. The IEC in the Western Cape will be opening all its 1 572 voting stations across the province tomorrow and on Sunday, from 8am until 5pm.

Of the 1 572 voting stations, 29 are temporary structures and 687 are schools. The IEC said the other stations include community halls or libraries and church buildings. “We are deploying 3 144 Voter Management Devices (VMDs) used to register voters. The VMD is a portable tablet device with the latest app upgrades and batteries charged – a fully charged VMD can operate offline for approximately 72 hours.

“The IEC conducted a national VMD Dry Run on October 28 as part of the preparations for the Registration Weekend, and this entailed staff be at or inside the locations of our voting stations with VMDs.” By November 12, there were 3 128 995 registered voters in the Western Cape, with the number expected to increase over the coming weeks. “When compared against the Voting Age Population (18 years and older), as per Stats SA, of 5 124 936, 61% of eligible voters are registered in the Western Cape,” the IEC said.

“To reach all citizens in the province, we have been working with key provincial institutions such as tertiary education institutions, the disability sector, agriculture and business sector, faith-based organisations, non-governmental organisations and media, to mention a few. “We also work closely with government departments at provincial and national level – for example, we liaise closely with the Department of Home Affairs when they send out their mobile units or visit schools on ID campaigns. “This Registration Weekend, the offices of the Department of Home Affairs will also be open for the public to collect their IDs or apply for Temporary Identification Certificates.”

Voters have been encouraged to register or check and update their voters roll addresses online. Go directly to www.Registertovote.elections.org.za For more information, you can use the following platforms: Send an SMS to 32810, (SMS costs R1); WhatsApp “Hi” to 060 088 0000; or contact the IEC call centre: 0800 118 000.