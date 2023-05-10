If you live in the Cape you may be experiencing delays in power restoration, says Eskom

Cape Town - Eskom has warned its customers they should expect delays in having their power restored, especially after bouts of load shedding, while its teams work on restoring a major fibre fault affecting the remote switching capabilities to various sub-stations in the Western Cape. The areas affected by this include the larger Cape Metropole area as well as parts of the Overberg and Boland.

Eskom’s national telecommunication and field services teams were attending to the fault, and currently there is no estimated time of restoration as a result of the magnitude of the fault. Eskom this morning released a statement on the matter and warned its customers to treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption. “Customers can expect delays with restoration as we manage the operational impact of this major fibre network fault. Some sites have been restored; however, there is a delay in restoration, especially after load-shedding slots,” Eskom said.

The power utility apologised for any inconvenience caused to its customers and said it will endeavour to restore the supply as soon as possible. Eskom customers were encouraged to download the MyEskom Customer App, available on the iStore and Google Play Store, or use the Alfred Chatbot on the Eskom website to log faults. “The MyEskom Customer App and the Alfred Chatbot allows users to log a fault instantaneously and immediately provides a reference number needed to track progress on the fault.