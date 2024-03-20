IFP gunning for the Western Cape

Cape Town - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has broadened its horizons in the Western Cape as party president Velenkosini Hlabisa embarks on a campaign to gather support ahead of the general elections. Hlabisa took over the party reins from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who served as president of the IFP for decades.

IFP spokesperson Sphephelo Mlambo said the party was campaigning nationwide and would be contesting in all provinces, including the Western Cape. “The IFP, since 1999, has had support in the Western Cape, obviously not by huge margins, and currently we have no seat in the Western Cape legislature, but our hopes are high in the province as the IFP continues to grow and gain support,” said Mlambo. “Though the IFP does view itself in comparison to other parties, the IFP believes that more attention needs to be given to the black communities and townships in the Western Cape.

“I’m talking about the IFP’s coalition with the Multi-Party Charter (MPC), which involves parties such as the DA and ActionSA. “The truth is that South Africa needs saving from the failed government of the ANC. “The MPC speaks of a group and pre-election agreement of like-minded parties in pursuit of saving South Africa and giving it a great future.

“The MPC was founded or established in July 2023 and meets every second Thursday to discuss important issues pertaining to South Africa and the future. Parties in the charter collectively hold 112 of the 400 seats in the National Assembly.” The IFP recently won three by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal. “The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal is growing stronger and stronger by the day.

“To give more perspective to this, since the 2021 local government elections, the IFP has taken 15 wards from the ANC through by-elections, and the ANC has only taken one ward from the IFP,” said Mlambo. Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said there was no doubt that the MK Party had “muddied the political waters”. “The bigger challenge, however, is for the ANC as opposed to the IFP.