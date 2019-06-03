THE Ikhwezi Clinic was gutted by fire on Friday night.

Cape Town - It has been described as an act of barbarism, from which the community of Nomzamo in Strand will not recover quickly. The City of Cape Town has offered a R5000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for setting the Ikhwezi Clinic alight on Friday.

Mayoral committee member for health and community services Zahid Badroodien said: “Following the devastating fire at the Ikhwezi Clinic, I have liaised with the executive mayor and secured a reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the apparent arson attack.”

Following his visit to the burnt-out clinic, Badroodien said the fire had caused extensive damage to the roof and the interior of the clinic, including the pharmacy and records room, where patient folders were kept.

Files,chairs and essential medical equipment were also destroyed in the fire.

According to Badroodien, the estimated initial cost of repairs is R10million, but this could change, he said.

The ward councillor of the area, Jongikhaya Maxheke, has condemned the torching of the clinic, describing it as “barbaric”.

“I condemn that barbaric act. Even if people needed their services delivery issues to be solved, that does not give them the right to vandalise the little that we have. We really took that clinic as our pride and heritage as it was the first fully-fledged clinic after democracy,” he said

Police have opened an arson case, spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said..

The Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire alert at 2.30am on Friday and managed to extinguish it just after 4am.

Badroodien said the clinic would be closed indefinitely, until the repairs were completed.

“In the interim, residents will have to make use of the Nomzamo Health Centre, which is the only facility in close proximity to Ikhwezi Clinic.

“This could affect the continuity of care,” he said.

“Sadly, until those responsible for the destruction of this and other community facilities are brought to book, this incident will not be the last of its kind,” Badroodien said.

The police said the reason behind the torching was still unknown and nobody had been arrested.

* Anyone with information regarding the fire can call Crime Stop at 0860011011, contact their nearest police station, or send an SMS to Crimel Line at 32211.

