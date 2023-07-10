Illegal dumping spikes, costing City of Cape Town millions each year

Cape Town - There has been a massive increase in the number of vehicles impounded and fines issued by the City’s law enforcement team with regards to illegal dumping on public open spaces around the municipality. In the period July 2022 to March 2023, the City says it saw an increase of 181% when compared with the previous year. Illegal dumping within the City remains an issue as the number of people caught in action continues to increase year to year. The clean-up costs the City millions.

According to the recent report, the City said that from July 2021 to March 2022 its enforcement team impounded 47 vehicles, and 132 cars were impounded in the period of July 2022 to March 2023, showing an increase of 181%. Fines issued in terms of the Integrated Waste By-law also increased, from 3 898 to 10 599, an increase of 171% under the same period. The City has also identified hotspot areas where illegal dumping is an issue. Among others is Dunoon, Wallacedene, Elsies River, Atlantis Industrial Area, Wynberg, Retreat, Parkwood, Vrygrond, Muizenberg, Strandfontein Road, Eersteriver, Blackheath, Blue Downs, Kalkfontein, Wesbank,

Kuils River, Duinefontein Road, Old Lansdowne Road, Swartklip Road, Philippi East, Eisleben Road and AZ Berman Road in Mitchells Plain. If caught dumping illegally, one can pay a fine of R2 500, and a car impoundment release fee of R8 700. Should your car be caught in action for a second time then you will be obliged to pay R11 700, and R17 400 for a third offence. Safety and Security mayco member JP Smith said illegal dumping was more than just an eyesore, it also presented health and safety risks to surrounding communities, and costs the City millions each year to clean up.

“We appeal to the public to please report illegal dumping if you witness an incident. “Take photographs of the vehicle involved, and make a note of the licence plate and the location, so that our staff can follow up. We have seen how it contributes to localised flooding during heavy weather episodes, so it is in everyone’s best interests to work together to stop this despicable practice.” Illegal dumping in progress can be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre at 021 480 7700.