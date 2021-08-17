Illegal occupations and vandalism led to sewage overflows in Kraaifontein, MEC says

Cape Town - Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell has blamed the illegal occupation of land and the vandalism of Eskom’s transformer and sanitation infrastructure for the sewage overflows affecting the Bloekombos and Wallacedene pump stations. Bredell said this in a written response to Good party MPL Brett Herron, who had asked whether any action had been taken as a result of a retention pond near Bloekombos bursting its banks and spilling raw sewage into the surrounding houses and causing damage to property and creating an environmental hazard last month.

“A new transformer was installed in the first week of February 2021, and in the same week people illegally occupied land near the pump station and transgressed onto the pump station premises, where they illegally connected to the electricity supply, resulting in damage to the transformer and to the pump station. “At this stage, a diesel generator was introduced and was being operated on a 24/7 basis at high cost to the City’s operational budget,” said Bredell. He said Eskom replaced the transformer in April and illegal connections were made within 24 hours, leading to damage to the transformer and pump station once again.

Eskom has indicated that they would not repair the transformer unless the illegal residents were removed, because the damage was likely to recur. The case had been reported to the police for investigation. Herron accused the province of being more protective of the City than communities and the environment. “There was a pilot project testing different interventions to eliminate the contamination of our water systems with sewerage. These included diversion of stormwater into the sewer system and also a disinfection process that was being tested.