Illegal Tamboerskloof military base occupiers decry abuse by SANDF soldiers

Cape Town - Tensions are brewing between people illegally occupying a military base in Tamboerskloof and SANDF soldiers stationed there over allegations of intimidation. Some of the occupiers claimed that since the beginning of the lockdown they had been subjected to constant abuse and assault by soldiers.

Occupier Unathi Dantyi said they have struggled to have meaningful engagement with the SANDF superiors. “We live in fear. At some stage, they would refuse our visitors and intimidate them. They have shut down our weekly Sunday market and altered our access points to the property with no warning or meaningful engagement. They sleep in the communal toilet and this has made it very uncomfortable for the community to use the toilet, especially for the women, because of the catcalling from the troops. It’s worse for the foreign nationals who are part of the community; they get the worst treatment,” Dyantyi said.

Another person living on the site, Masixole Lelengwana, said he was assaulted by three drunk soldiers in November last year and said the officers had integrated into the community and were friends with some of the residents. Abdon Mkopi said he had on numerous occasions been barred from entering the premises when returning from work and had to jump over the fence. Another resident, Zintle Hashe, said that despite complaints to the Military Ombudsman for mediation and a subsequent investigation, the abuse continued.

Dyantyi said their demands included that officers respect the law and their basic human rights. They also wanted a SANDF person they could communicate their grievances to. “The basic duty of the army is to protect, serve the people and bring stability. However, they have brought the opposite to this community. Soldiers are not meant to be dealing with civilians. “The fact that we are here doesn’t mean that we are rebels, criminals, or disregard the law; it’s because of a societal problem, exacerbated by a housing backlog in the province,” he said.

Zintle Hashe resident in Tamboerskloof old military base. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) Zintle Hashe resident in Tamboerskloof old military base. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) Refiloe Seepe from the Military Ombudsman’s office said a report from an investigation into the complaints was finalised in February last year and it was sent to the complainants. The ombudsman had found that allegations of physical abuse by the guards were unsubstantiated Seepe said. The report found that an undertaking was made by authorities to investigate the allegations of harassment and a channel of communication was opened between the community members and authorities for reporting of complaints.