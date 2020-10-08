Illicit trade hotline to curb illegal activity

Cape Town - Illegal trading is one of the biggest threats to economic order and growth in the country, according to the Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA), who have launched the illicit trade hotline.

The hotline was set up in a bid to assist the government, private sector and civil society to work together to combat illegal activity in the country.

Following the temporary ban on the sale of cigarettes and alcohol to help manage the health impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, concerns were voiced by traders and other groups that an unintended consequence may have been an increase in illicit trade of these products.

CGCSA head for the crime risk initiative Abraham Nelson, said: “The toll-free number (0800014856) is one of the initiatives by CGCSA to protect its members from illicit or counterfeit manufacturing and trading of various product such as alcohol, cigarettes, food, pharmaceuticals and clothing.”

“It also serves to protect consumers from non-compliant products,” said Nelson.