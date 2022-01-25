CapeargusNews
The case of the Brackenfell police officer accused of raping a young woman on a farm in Stellenbosch on the pretext of helping her, has been postponed to next week. Picture: Nomalanga Tshuma/Cape Argus
I'm happy he is not out here, says rape victim after Brackenfell cop remanded in custody

By Nomalanga Tshuma Time of article published 54m ago

Cape Town - The case against the Brackenfell cop accused of rape has once again been postponed to next week.

The officer, who was to make his first appearance in the Blue Down’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, will appear on February 2, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

NPA Spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The accused will be applying for bail then. He is remanded in custody until then.”

Almost two weeks have passed since the victim reported the shocking allegations to police investigative body Ipid.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman who cannot be named, to protect her identity, claimed that on Monday, January 10 the officer under the guise of escorting her to a friend’s house sexually assaulted her on a farm in Stellenbosch.

Speaking to the Cape Argus the victim said that despite the case being postponed, she was glad that the officer would remain behind bars until his bail hearing next week.

“I am happy he is not out here, and I’m hoping that next week he will not be granted bail. He actually should not be granted bail. I have just begun moving on with my life again, so I cannot afford to stress over him being out of jail right now.”

