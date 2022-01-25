I'm happy he is not out here, says rape victim after Brackenfell cop remanded in custody

Cape Town - The case against the Brackenfell cop accused of rape has once again been postponed to next week. The officer, who was to make his first appearance in the Blue Down’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, will appear on February 2, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

NPA Spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The accused will be applying for bail then. He is remanded in custody until then.” Almost two weeks have passed since the victim reported the shocking allegations to police investigative body Ipid. The victim, a 26-year-old woman who cannot be named, to protect her identity, claimed that on Monday, January 10 the officer under the guise of escorting her to a friend’s house sexually assaulted her on a farm in Stellenbosch.