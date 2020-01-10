The body of Michaela Williams was found about 2km from her home in New Horizon, Pelican Park, on Thursday morning.
A 48-year-old man who was allegedly last seen with her is behind bars after he pointed out where the child’s body had been dumped.
“I’m heartbroken and don’t have the strength to start saying how I feel and what is going through my mind. It is really sad what happened to my daughter,” Williams said on Thursday.
“The fact that so many people came forward and helped searching for my daughter was a good sign and showed that they really cared about her. My daughter’s death has united a community who has vowed that they will not allow another innocent child to die such a brutal death in the area,” the mother said.