Cape Town - The camera evidence of a minor played a crucial role in the conviction of a 38-year-old Driftsands preacher for the murder of 2-year-old baby girl Lumka Makasi.

Lwanda Sobekwa was convicted on Thursday in the Western Cape High by Judge Siraj Desai. The only words the preacher said to show some form of remorse were: “I’m sorry”.

Initially, the toddler’s mother, Khumkala Makasi, was charged with the May 15, 2017 murder along with Sobekwa.

However, the charge against her was withdrawn when the court found there was no evidence linking her to the crime.

“The count you were convicted of was the savage attack of a 2-year-old. The toddler died of multiple blunt force injuries and evidence was heard that Lumka was repeatedly hit with a wooden hanger. Coupled with the compelling evidence of the State the accused was an appalling witness.

“The deceased’s skull had fresh bruises, her lungs were pale and part of the heart showed loss of blood.

“The evidence by the minor child corroborates the injuries and he gave evidence that Lumka was kicked in the chest by the accused,” the judge said.

He added: “One the key witnesses, a female police officer, testified that she saw the accused, on May 14, 2017, repeatedly hit Lumka with a wooden hanger.”

Prosecutor AJ Badenhorst asked that, in view of the seriousness of the crime and in the interest of society, the court deviate from the prescribed 15-year sentence and impose a harsher sentence.

Sentencing will commence on Tuesday.

