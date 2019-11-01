Lumka Makasi

Cape Town - The camera evidence of a minor played a crucial role in the conviction of a 38-year-old Driftsands preacher for the murder of 2-year-old baby girl Lumka Makasi. Lwanda Sobekwa was convicted on Thursday in the Western Cape High by Judge Siraj Desai. The only words the preacher said to show some form of remorse were: “I’m sorry”.

Initially, the toddler’s mother, Khumkala Makasi, was charged with the May 15, 2017 murder along with Sobekwa.

However, the charge against her was withdrawn when the court found there was no evidence linking her to the crime.

“The count you were convicted of was the savage attack of a 2-year-old. The toddler died of multiple blunt force injuries and evidence was heard that Lumka was repeatedly hit with a wooden hanger. Coupled with the compelling evidence of the State the accused was an appalling witness.