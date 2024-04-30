Image Gallery: Table Mountain firefighting efforts continue

Independent Newspapers' photojournalist, Armand Hough, captured images of the ongoing firefighting efforts to contain the Table Mountain blaze ignited on Sunday morning.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, provided an update on the ongoing efforts to combat the blaze. According to Carelse, the fire remains active, with the fire line clearly visible on Table Mountain. It is primarily concentrated in the Orangekloof and Fernwood areas and poses no immediate threat to properties. However, access to the fire on the lower slopes of Kirstenbosch remains challenging.