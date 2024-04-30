Independent Online
Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Image Gallery: Table Mountain firefighting efforts continue

Published 2h ago

Independent Newspapers' photojournalist, Armand Hough, captured images of the ongoing firefighting efforts to contain the Table Mountain blaze ignited on Sunday morning.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, provided an update on the ongoing efforts to combat the blaze. According to Carelse, the fire remains active, with the fire line clearly visible on Table Mountain. It is primarily concentrated in the Orangekloof and Fernwood areas and poses no immediate threat to properties. However, access to the fire on the lower slopes of Kirstenbosch remains challenging.

The City's Fire and Rescue Service conducts periodic reconnaissance throughout the affected areas. Collaborative efforts from crews of TMNP, WoF, NCC, and VWS continue on the fire lines, with aerial support aiding their operations.

Cooler weather conditions forecasted for today are expected to help firefighting efforts.

