Imizamo Yethu re-blocking project nearing completion three years after blaze

Cape Town - It’s been three years since the City of Cape Town set out to re-block Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay after a devastating fire in 2017.

Despite the City still in court over the temporarily relocation of residents, it has managed to devise an alternative re-blocking plan which is nearly complete.

Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said: “After the fire in 2017, the City had plans to introduce a so-called super block configuration on an identified site. The City moved with great speed to bring relief to residents.

“Unfortunately, some of the community opposed us in court in 2017. As the matter had not been resolved, last year, the City developed an alternative upgrade plan which is under way and not subject to the court proceedings brought against the City.”

In a report presented at a recent Human Settlements portfolio meeting last week, the City said: “In terms of super-blocking the City would create roads and pedestrian walkways to provide spaces between demarcated blocks of structures.These spaces would also be used to provide peripheral shared water points, sanitation services, as well as infrastructure for formal electricity connections points to each structure.