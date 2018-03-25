Imizamo Yethu residents, many of whom have been without homes since March 2017 due to a devastating fire, want the rebuilding process to be transparent. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

Cape Town - Residents of Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay protested on Monday morning, demanding basic services like water, electricity and sanitation, as well as the delivery of housing.

Around 200 people protested outside the Hout Bay police station.

There was a strong police presence.

Protest leader Pamela Sofika handed over a memorandum to the ward councillors in the area addressing the key issues residents raised.

In it, residents demand "adequate services be provided immediately".

They are also demanding that the City of Cape Town provides them with a detailed plan by the end of April for the reinstatement of electricity for all residents. They also want the upgrading of the informal settlement to be conducted in a constructive and transparent manner.

Tensions in the area have simmered since a fire destroyed much of the informal settlement in March 2017.

Residents have been waiting for a year for their homes to be rebuilt.

In the meantime the City has approached the courts to have residents who have been occupying the land where the fire occurred removed.

Without their removal, the City cannot build the homes it had promised the residents.

Ward councillor Rob Quintas said that the City would into the demands of the residents. He would deliver the memorandum to Xanthea Limberg, the mayoral committee member responsible for water and sanitation; and informal settlements.

