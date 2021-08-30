Importance of ocean protection highlighted at the 2021 African Youth Summit

Cape Town - A Youth-driven marine group, Youth4MPAs, launched the first virtual African Youth Summit (AYS) to unify African youth and develop an open letter, outlining a call for urgent action to address ocean protection, while also providing more inclusive marine protection solutions for the people by the youth. “As an active youth movement, with the vision of generating youth voices that educate and create awareness about ocean health, protection, and sustainability – we are inspired to forge an African network of young people, that take charge in shaping the future of our oceans,” said Youth4MPAs spokesperson Merrisa Naidoo

The AYS took place over two days and its discussion themes included deciphering the science behind the 30X30 initiative (to protect 30% of oceans by 2030), building stewardship and ownership of the global ocean conservation agenda, creating a unified voice for African youth, connecting them to the ocean through education, and giving them a space to create a call to action for world leaders. Wildoceans project manager Rachel Kramer said: “We believe that engaging youth fulfils their right to participation, and ensures the continued survival of Africa’s magnificent marine biodiversity and the ecosystem services the ocean provides.” University of Johannesburg and Stellenbosch University visiting professor Bram Buscher delivered a presentation at the summit and emphasised the critical importance of including youth in the processes of managing and governing protected areas.

“We need to bring together young people to change the discourses in South Africa and raise their voices on conservation efforts,” said Buscher. University of Western Cape’s Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) Professor Moeniba Isaacs agreed with Buscher, and delivered a presentation on MPAs addressing blue and spatial justice in ocean conservation on the continent, and the importance of convivial conservation in MPAs. “We need to challenge the Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing narrative, that leads directly to criminalising small-scale fishers' livelihoods, when circumventing fisheries regulations for subsistence,” said Isaacs.