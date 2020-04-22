In praise of all the 'Marias', who keep our homes running smoothly

One of the things many of us are discovering during this lockdown time is just how much we rely on domestic workers to keep our homes running smoothly. This is good. It’s all too easy just to accept that Maria rolls up once a week, spends a day pottering about, swabbing and sweeping, and goes home in the afternoon, leaving the house neat and clean. Now that’s not happening. I’m noticing little flurries of fluff and dust accumulating in dark corners. An occasional spot of jam (or was that tomato sauce?) dries on one of the kitchen floor tiles and becomes really hard to remove. It needs scraping with a knife blade, then wiping with a damp swab. I always wondered why she spent so much time kneeling in corners. Thought it might be a religious thing. This column is dedicated to all the Marias of our world; those invisible, hard-working people who keep the country running smoothly.

The Marias make it possible for doctors to go to work every day, respectably dressed in clean clothes and properly breakfasted. They see that our children set off to school every day wearing clean uniforms.

They relieve creative people - writers, artists, musicians - from the drudgery of household chores, allowing them to make the world a richer place. They are the unseen lubricant that enables the wheels of society to run smoothly.

In this time of lockdown our Marias are unable to come to our homes. This means they are unable to buy the things they need to keep their own families going.

Covid19 is hitting them far harder than it’s hitting those of us more fortunate.

I know of at least one “privileged” housewife who has gone to great lengths, and possibly even transgressed some coronavirus regulation, to get money to her domestic helper by arranging a drop-off point so money can be handed over without making actual physical contact. It just needs a little planning. It can be done. By now we all have mobile phones.

Madams and Marias. We are all in this mess together. There will be time for housework when it’s over.

Last Laugh

In these tough economic times a man was driving along the coast road when he spotted somebody floundering in the sea. He stopped and heard the drowning man calling for help.

“What’s your name?” The motorist shouted.

“Bill Jones,” the man spluttered.

“Where do you work?”

“At the Ajax bakery,” came the gasped reply.

Instead of helping him, the motorist went off to the bakery and asked to see the boss.

“You had a Bill Jones working here,” he said. “He’s just drowned in the bay and I’ve come to apply for his job.”

“You’re too late,” said the boss. “The guy who pushed him in just got the job.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.