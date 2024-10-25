Inaugural Albertina Sisulu Memorial Lecture will be hosted by UCT

Cape Town - The inaugural Albertina Sisulu Memorial Lecture, which seeks to amplify the rich tradition of social justice that Ma Albertina Sisulu embodied in her life, will be hosted on Thursday at UCT’s Graduate School of Business. The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Faculty of Health Sciences, in partnership with the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice, will host the inaugural lecture. The lecture will address the theme of legacy and is entitled: “The Sisulu Legacy and the Future of socio-economic justice in Africa.”

Sisulu was born in the Eastern Cape and grew up in a family that instilled in her the values of compassion, justice and equality. The only woman at the launch of the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League in 1943, she became an ardent member, joining the Women's League. She was among those who led the 1956 march of 20 000 women on the Union Buildings to protest against pass laws. She was to endure a 90-day detention on four occasions.

The lecture in her name commemorates Albertina Sisulu's life and legacy. Her Excellency Ambassador Arikana Chihombori-Quao will deliver the 2024 lecture. She is a Zimbabwean-born medical doctor, activist, public speaker, educator, diplomat and entrepreneur. CEO of the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice, Mphumzi Mdekazi, said: “The purpose of this memorial lecture is to sustain Albertina Sisulu’s legacy of promoting socio-economic justice, human rights; supporting initiatives that address socio-economic inequalities; and educating future generations about her ethical leadership, to ensure that her story inspires continued action towards a more just and responsive society.”

Albertina Sisulu (1918 – 2011), affectionately known as "Ma Sisulu" or the "Mother of the Nation," was a trailblazing South African anti-apartheid activist and nurse who dedicated her life to fighting socio-economic injustices and championing human rights. Her selfless service to others was evident in her work at Johannesburg General Hospital, where she witnessed first-hand the brutal effects of apartheid on Black South Africans. Her experiences sparked outrage and evoked a strong sense of responsibility to act, leading her to become involved in the anti-apartheid movement alongside her husband, Walter Sisulu.

Albertina Sisulu during a launch of the exhibition on her and late husband Walter called, 'Parenting a Nation' at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg. File Photo: AP Dean of the UCT Faculty of Health Sciences, Associate Professor Lionel Green-Thompson, said: “The legacy of Albertina Sisulu as a primary care nurse epitomises the servant leadership which is an integral feature of service at the first contact with people. “Ma Sisulu’s dedication to social justice resonates with our values as a health sciences faculty that seeks to igniting agency among its staff and students to working towards a just and inclusive society built on health equity. “Ma Sisulu’s partnership with Dr Abu-Baker Asvat in the Soweto area ensured care for many at the margins of society, often at risk to their safety,” Green-Thompson said.

The lecture also serves to honour her contributions to South Africa's struggle for freedom and justice; inspire future generations to continue fighting for socioeconomic equality; and reflect on the progress made and the challenges still to be overcome. Mdekazi adds: “The Foundation, by embracing Albertina Sisulu's spirit and values; we can only create a brighter future for all. Her legacy serves as a powerful reminder towards the importance of perseverance, ethical virtues and collective action in overcoming socio-economic injustices. “Weaponizing her paradigm, memory and lenses therefore becomes paramount.”