Increase in arrests by City of Cape Town’s Metal Theft Unit

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security directorate says that it has seen an increase in the number of arrests by its Metal Theft Unit during this financial year.

According to the safety department, 14 years after its inception and the extension of its powers, the unit plays a crucial role in addressing vandalism and theft of critical infrastructure belonging to other entities, such as the Passenger Rail Authority of South Africa.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said despite amendments to the legislature over recent years that allow for stricter punishments for people convicted of cable theft, he is not convinced the legislation was being fully utilised.

Smith said: “The overall list is far more exhaustive and an indication of just how rife metal theft continues to be. This despite the legislative amendments in recent years, which allow for far harsher penalties for persons convicted.

“It remains unclear how much of the Metal Theft Unit’s efforts are paying off, since the City has no hand in the prosecution of suspects. But our staff continue to do the best they can with the resources they have.”

In one of the unit’s recent busts, four suspects were arrested for the theft of electrical and telecommunications cables near Freedom Farm, just off Stellenbosch Arterial Road.

According to the department, the arrest fell under the unit’s 152 arrests during the financial year from July 2020 and March 2021. The unit issued more than 2 800 fines and participated in 357 operations, including 1 620 scrapyard inspections.

“During the same period in the previous financial year, the Metal Theft Unit made 59 arrests, issued 617 fines, participated in 184 operations and inspected 1 359 scrapyards. The increase in statistics year-on-year is commendable and speaks to the dedication and commitment of staff attached to this unit,” said Smith.

