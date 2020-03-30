Increase in attacks on Cape ambulance crews a worry

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - Attacks on ambulance crews continue unabated with four of the latest assaults happening in one week, bringing to 12 the number of attacks on medics since the beginning of the year. Emergency Medical and Forensic Pathology Services spokesperson Deanna Bessick said another incident happened on Sunday in Lavender Hill, where two paramedics - a male and female - responded to a call. “On their way back to their base they were approached by an armed suspect, as they were exiting Sea Winds.” Bessick said the crew accelerated to get away and their vehicle was stoned. “The damage is being assessed,” she said. The pair proceeded to Steenberg police station immediately to open a case. Fortunately, there were no injuries and the paramedics received counselling, Bessick said. In another incident, Bessick said a male and female EMS officials were on their way to pick up night shift staff at 5pm on Saturday, when suspects attempted to hijack them at Browns Farm in Philippi.

Regarding the other incidents, she said paramedics were allegedly assaulted by a patient’s family on Saturday in Welby Road, Greenhaven.

“The family wanted the patient to be transported to Groote Schuur Hospital, instead of the Heideveld Community Health clinic,” Bessick said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the attack, and said about 10 people at the residence “started attacking the EMS employees”.

Van Wyk said the paramedics fled to a police station when they realised that their lives were in danger, and registered a case of assault.

The incidents come a few days after another EMS crew was robbed of their medical instruments and cash at Site B, Khayelitsha, on Wednesday.

Van Wyk said the suspects were arrested with the stolen property in their possession, and were due to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court soon.

Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo condemned the attacks, and called on people “to realise that the safety of communities is inextricably linked to the safety of health workers”.

Mbombo said that attacks on EMS workers who often worked at unsafe hours saving people’s lives should never happen.

EMS director Dr Shaheem de Vries said the total number of attacks from January 1 until Sunday had increased by “a staggering amount”.

“We appeal to the community and urge you to assist if you have any information that could help with investigations against these perpetrators.”

[email protected]