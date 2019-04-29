Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi has attributed the recent spate of land invasions to political interference, saying parties have been trying to settle scores. File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town said it had noted a rise in land invasions over the past few weeks. Strand residents invaded a road reserve and Dunoon residents invaded an open piece of land next to Malibongwe Drive.

Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi attributed land invasions to political interference, saying they were a result of political parties trying to settle scores and win votes.

In Langa, a committee chairperson fled the area after threats were made on his life and his family. Ayanda Mfazwe had to flee after he exposed the sale of plots by a group of people on a piece of land owned by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

However, ANC Western Cape spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said the invasions were a sign that people desperately needed land and houses. He said the need was so great that the city must accelerate building houses.

Cruywagen denied that the ANC was involved in any land invasions and attributed these invasions to dissatisfaction with the slow pace of delivering houses by the DA.

“When the more than R2 billion is returned to the National Treasury it says that the DA is unwilling, incapable and ill-prepared to solve the housing crisis in the Western Cape. People want services. They feel ignored, neglected and not heard,” Cruywagen said.

According to Cruywagen, part of the solution lies in destroying apartheid spatial planning to build houses closer to the city.

Booi said:“Cape Town is working around the clock with the anti-land invasion unit, police and law enforcement to stop people from attempting to illegally invade the land.”

[email protected]