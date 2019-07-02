The provincial Department of Transport and Public Works statistics showed a steady increase in driving under the influence arrests during weekdays. Photo: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The provincial Department of Transport and Public Works statistics showed a steady increase in the number of driving under the influence (DUI) arrests during weekdays. Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “A total of 506 random breath testing (RBT) and alcohol blitz operations were executed in the period April 1 to June 22 at all Western Cape traffic centres, resulting in 51 819 alcohol screenings and 576 DUI arrests.”

Africa said the highest breath alcohol result during the period was recorded in Brackenfell, at 1.82mg of alcohol/1 000ml of breath, it was seven times over the legal limit.

“Whether you are driving, walking, or riding a motorbike or bicycle, don’t drink.”

He said even small amounts of alcohol can impair one’s ability to make sound decisions, safely operate a vehicle, or walk safely near traffic.

“If you have friends or family who still drive or walk under the influence, speak to them before it is too late and someone gets killed or injured.

“Be a model of responsible behaviour for other road users to follow.”

“Traffic officers will continue to conduct alcohol blitz roadblocks every weekend throughout the Western Cape.”

In addition, he said RBT operations will see motorists stopped and tested at any day, any time and anywhere.

“If a driver is found to be over the legal limit, he or she will be tested at the roadside by our Mobile Alcohol Evidentiary Unit.

“Evidence collected in this way can be used in criminal prosecutions.”

He said traffic officers and other law enforcement agencies will be doing their best to keep “our” roads safe this month.

“We will continue focusing on curbing drinking and driving, as part of the #BoozeFreeRoads campaign,” Africa added.

