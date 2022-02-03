Increased sightings recorded of near-threatened African Clawless Otters in the Cape

Cape Town - Wildlife experts from animal protection organisations have warned the public to keep their distance from African clawless otters after increasing sightings of the near-threatened species around the Western Cape. As otter habitats and resources decrease due to urbanisation and development, Humane Society International/Africa (HSI/Africa) wildlife director Audrey Delsink said the species has become more visible and consequently more habituated to people and their activities.

“Over the last few months, a number of sightings have been recorded in the Overberg’s coastal towns, as well as in Cape Town’s waterways. They have been spotted in Onrus, Struisbaai, Scarborough, False Bay, Simon’s Town, Cape Point and Millers Point,” she said. Delsink said the African clawless otter numbers were declining and the species was listed as near-threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species as a result of habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and being illegally poached for their skin and body parts. Animal protection organisations, including HSI/Africa, Two Oceans Aquarium, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Species Survival Commission (SSC), Otter Specialist Group, and the African Otter Network Group, were working together to monitor and protect the near-threatened species.

Delsink said otters were protected under South Africa’s Animals Protection Act and the Threatened and Protected Species Act, so any disturbance or interference with these animals which led to their suffering might be a criminal offence. “Like all wild animals, she said they should be observed from a distance, for their protection and to avoid potential human-wildlife conflict. African Otter Advisory Group and IUCN SSC Otter Specialist Group member Nicci Wright said: “As otter habitat decreases due to human encroachment and development along coast and river lines, these animals become more visible and consequently more habituated to people and our activities.”