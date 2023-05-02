Increases in quarterly arrests and firearm confiscation recorded by City of Cape Town

Cape Town - A January to March firearm and arrests statistics report released by the City shows a major increase in arrests compared with the same time last year. Also in the same period, about 31 attacks on staff were recorded compared to only 14 in the previous year.

So far this year, metro police and law enforcement departments have made 4 456 arrests (+44%), confiscated 56 firearms (+47%), 986 rounds of ammunition (+300%) and more than 24 000 units of narcotics (+41%). During the same period in 2022 there were 3 177 arrests, 38 recovered firearms, 246 rounds of ammunition and 17 108.5 units of drugs. “Other notable statistics during the period under review for the Metro Police Department included 55 arrests related to domestic violence, 10 stolen vehicles recovered and 931 incidents recorded on the N2 and R300 as part of safety patrols. “Officers also impounded 69 vehicles used in illegal dumping, and closed down 960 illegal liquor outlets. During the quarter, the department responded to 26 285 service requests,” the City reported.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said challenges regarding violent crimes were well recorded and the City supports SAPS fully in its mission to fight the ongoing crime. “The results speak for themselves. Our staff attended to an average of nearly 9 000 service requests a month in the first quarter of this year with some reported by the public and others detected during their patrols. “Statistics are testament to the work that is being done on a daily basis, often at great personal cost to the staff involved. It’s also testament to the City’s continued investment in safety and security. However, these statistics also pose numerous questions about lawlessness in many of our communities and the availability of firearms.