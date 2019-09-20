Double murderer Levona Jacobs, Jacobs was convicted in April for murdering her aunt Verna Jacobs and cousin Rowena Jacobs in October 2015. Picture: Genevieve Serra/Daily Voice

Cape Town - Double murderer Levona Jacobs, who was declared a dangerous person and handed an indefinite sentence, was told if she does not change, she will remain in prison for a very long time. Jacobs was convicted in April for murdering her aunt Verna Jacobs and cousin Rowena Jacobs in October 2015. She buried their bodies in their backyard in Delft.

She was handed a double-life sentence by Judge Mushtak Parker in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Parker said: “You will remain in prison for as long as you don’t change. You will be back in this court after 25 years, on September 19, 2044. New assessment and evaluation reports will then be looked at by the court.”

“You not just killed the mother of two minor children, of Rowena but you also robbed them of their SASSA money. You stole food out of their mouth.”

The judge reiterated he concurred with the findings of the psychiatric observation report compiled by Valkenberg Hospital portraying Jacobs as a very dangerous person, and if released, would commit the same offence again.

Parker also read out a chilling statement of one of the minor children wherein she said: “I dream a lot about my mummy. The children at school teased me and asked me where is my mummy and I got so mad that I hit a boy’s teeth out his mouth. I used to wet my bed.

“I was scared of aunty Levona because she hit me and my brother with a hammer, forced us to sleep on the floor and always held a spade to our neck.”

