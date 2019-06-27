The City is encouraging property owners who are indigent, pensioners and social grant beneficiaries to apply for the social package of rates rebates. File Photo: IOL

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Finance Directorate is encouraging property owners who are indigent, pensioners and social grant beneficiaries, including those with special needs, to apply for the social package of rates rebates and free basic services, which aims to provide some of our most vulnerable residents with financial relief. Property owners who are dependent on pensions or social grants for their livelihood, including those with disabilities, who earn up to R17 500 household income may qualify for rates discounts.

Following the approval of the City of Cape Town’s 2019/2020 Budget, this is a R2 500 increase in the monthly household income threshold for rates assistance. The rebates for all income bands between R4 500 and R17 500 per month have also been adjusted upwards.

Pensioners who are 60 years and older who are already receiving these rebates, are encouraged to re-apply as their three-year cycle ends in June 2019, following the new valuation of properties that will be implemented from 1 July 2019.

Furthermore, property owners who are indigent, who earn up to R6 000 a month, regardless of their age, are also encouraged to apply for indigent benefits that include rates rebates.

The deadline for applications is 31 August 2019. If all the requirements are met and an application is approved, rebates will be back-dated to the start of the financial year, 1 July 2019, and the accounts will be adjusted.

"The City of Cape Town is committed to building a caring city that does everything it can to help those in need. In these challenging economic times, every bit of financial relief can go a long way to assist families and their budgets. We, therefore, encourage property owners who are dependent on pensions, or social grants for their livelihood, to apply for the social package of rates relief and free basic services.

"Residents will need to meet various criteria to be considered for the City’s indigent support, relating to their monthly income, employment status, whether they are a pensioner or receive a social grant, and whether they are a full-time occupant of their home," said Ian Neilson, the Mayco Member for Finance.

"The indigent support forms part of the City’s Credit Control and Debt Collection and Rates Policies. It was designed to assist struggling individuals, pensioners and social grant beneficiaries, including those with special needs, to continue receiving their basic City services such as water and refuse collection.

"Residents who are in arrears with the City, should not let this deter them from applying for indigent support, as they may qualify for a once-off 100% writing-off (cancellation) of this debt, but only if they have a prepaid electricity meter and a water management device. As part of the indigent benefits, these devices will be installed at their property for free," said Neilson.

The City is encouraging property owners who are indigent, pensioners and social grant beneficiaries to apply for the social package of rates rebates.

The City added that they make allowance for residents who are unable to pay for basic services to make representation to the City for relief and for those who are struggling to pay their municipal accounts, to enter into an agreed arrangement/instalment plan to pay off their arrears.

How to apply?

Pensioners and Social Grant Beneficiaries

Download the Application Form for Pensioners and Social Grant Beneficiaries at: http://www.capetown.gov.za/City-Connect/Apply/Financial-relief-and-rebates/Individuals/Apply-for-senior-citizen-support

Renewal applications have been posted to existing rates rebate recipients.

Please include with your application:

proof of income for the owner and spouse/partner and three months original, printed bank statements for all banking accounts;

copies of ID of owner and spouse/partner;

copies of lease agreement if you own additional property;

proof of pension;

proof of investments or dividends;

proof of usufruct/habitation/executor/administrator or curator;

proof of trust document and income of all beneficiaries;

a copy of the applicant’s ID and proof of income for all owners if the property is registered to multiple owners;

a copy of the applicant’s (person residing) ID and proof of income for all other members if the property is registered as a Close Corporation (CC);

a copy of death certificate or Will, if applicable;

any other documents that City may deem necessary.





Indigent Support

STEP 1: Download the Application for Indigent Support form at: http://www.capetown.gov.za/City-Connect/Apply/Financial-relief-and-rebates/Individuals/Apply-for-indigent-rates-relief or SMS your name and number to *134*222# or collect one from your nearest municipal office.

Renewal applications have been posted to existing rates rebate and indigent grant recipients.

You will need to include the following with your application:

proof of identification (ID book/card) if you are applying for the first time. No need if you are renewing as we have your ID details and a copy;

bank statements from all financial institutions for the last three months, or a sworn affidavit stating that you do not have a bank account;

a bond statement for the last three months, or a sworn affidavit stating that you do not have a bond account;

if you have inherited the house, a copy of the estate documents;

If you are employed, please also include the following in your application:

latest salary/wage payslip or a letter from an employer stating your income;

If you are self-employed, a sworn affidavit stating how much you earn per month;

proof if you receive a disability grant, maintenance grant, or pension;

completed debit order application form where applicable.

If you are unemployed, please also include the following in your application:

a sworn affidavit stating that you are unemployed;

a sworn affidavit stating that you have no other source of income.

STEP 2: Submit the completed form to any municipal Revenue walk-in office or post the documents to Director Revenue, City of Cape Town, PO Box 655, Cape Town 8000. When posting a form, a certified copy of your ID or other proof of identification needs to be included.

* For more information on indigent grants and financial relief, residents are welcome to visit any one of the City walk-in centres or their nearest housing office, or to contact the City’s call centre on 0860 103 089.