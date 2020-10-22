‘Inefficiencies’ behind why Cape cases are being struck off the court roll

Cape Town - More than 90 criminal cases in some of Cape Town’s crime hot spots have been allegedly struck off the court roll in the past three months. Releasing the latest court-watching brief (CWB) report on Wednesday, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz revealed that of the 92 cases, 66 were gender-based and domestic-related matters. Fritz said courts covered within the period (July 1-September 30) under review include the 12 priority areas - Bishop Lavis, Delft, Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Harare, Kraaifontein, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga, Philippi, Philippi East and Ravensmead. Blaming the police’s inefficiencies, Fritz said at least 52 were as a result of dockets not being present at court and 40 investigations not being completed. “Among the gender-based and domestic violence cases monitored by the CWB unit is State versus Riaan Leonard, which was heard at Mitchells Plain court on the charge of contravening a protection order.”

Fritz said the accused first appeared on October 14, 2019 and was postponed until November 25, 2019 for particulars. “On this date, the matter was remanded until January 14, 2020 for further investigation.”

“On January 14, the investigation was incomplete, and another remand followed until February 14. However, the investigation remained incomplete and a final remand was granted until May 4.”

He said on the latter date, the court was informed that the docket was not at court and another final remand was granted until June 29. On this date, the matter was struck off the court roll because the docket was not at court.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said police management was going through the report in detail with a view to responding to the department of community safety.

