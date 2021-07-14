Informal settlements in Cape Town continue to mop up after heavy rains, flooding

Cape Town - Informal settlements severely affected by the recent heavy rains have been slowly working to mop up their areas, some with the support of the City and non-profit organisations, while others have been attempting to mop up their areas with little to no resources. This as the City’s Disaster Relief Management (DRM) Centre says it will continue with mopping up operations across the metro, focusing on some of the most affected settlements in Khayelitsha, Philippi and Strand.

DRM Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: “The City's Transport Department is providing sand and milling where it is possible to do so to raise floor levels, while the Informal Settlement Management is busy with assessments and will provide flood kits. “The DRM Centre will continue assessments and is collaborating with Sassa to provide soft relief in the form of meals and blankets to identified priority areas. The Roads and Stormwater Department is attending to flooded roads.” However, some informal settlements said they had been left to their own devices to mop up their areas, most of which were badly ruined by flooding caused by the heavy rains.

In Kraaifontein, community leaders said they were working around the clock to assist people who were living in informal settlements severely affected by the recent storms and were not being assisted by the City. Community leader Linda Phito said before the heavy rains on Monday, people were still trying to sort through what was left of their property and belongings damaged in the previous rains. “The recent rains made things worse. However, as community leaders, we combined our efforts to assist them because among them are vulnerable women and children who can’t be left out in the cold like that.