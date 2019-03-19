SA Informal Traders Association is expected to meet the City today to discuss a plan to relocate some traders to a site close to Cape Town Stadium. File photo: INLSA

Cape Town - The SA Informal Traders Association (Saita), aggrieved at a lack of feedback on a plan to relocate some traders to a site close to Cape Town Stadium, is expected to meet the City today to discuss this and other grievances. “There are many issues that have not been dealt with. Among those issues are the fact that no opportunities are provided for traders when events take place on the Grand Parade,” said Saita acting president Rosheda Muller.

She said that Saita would also be seeking clarity on the issue of when traders could return to Green Point.

Last year, the City announced plans to reinstate the informal traders after they were shut down in 2009 due to the construction of the Cape Town Stadium for the 2010 World Cup. Since then this has been a bone of contention between the City and the traders, who in 2016 marched to the provincial legislature, calling for a return of the old Green Point market.

“We need clarity on that because we want to know what has been happening. We have identified where the informal traders will be located; however, we have not heard anything since after the leadership restructuring in the City council took place,” Muller said.

Frustration among informal traders has been rapidly growing over the last few weeks, specifically on the Grand Parade.

Muller said they were losing money because parts of the parade had been closed off for events. “We want them to present a proper plan to us as to how they will accommodate us and how we will feed into the opportunities when they host these events.”

According to the City, there are over 14 000 informal traders operating in Cape Town.

Last year, the Cape Argus reported a study that showed informal traders in the city and other parts of the country were discriminated against when it came to developing policies.

In a recent study - “Benign Neglect or Active Destruction? A Critical Analysis of Refugee and Informal Sector Policy and Practice in South Africa” - the researchers found that the City was excluding informal traders, many of them refugees and immigrants, from policies affecting them.

Mayco member for urban management Grant Twigg said: “They are welcome to bring their comments and proposals forward. We are engaging with the traders on an ongoing basis and we are not only talking to those traders on the Grand Parade, we are talking to all of the traders in the metro.”

