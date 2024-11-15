Initiative to combat sand drift on Baden Powell Drive

Cape Town - A pilot project addressing challenges caused by the sand drift on Baden Powell Drive has been launched, with strategically positioned wind nets erected to capture sand nearby. The project was rolled out on Wednesday and is spearheaded by the City’s Roads Infrastructure Management Department and the Coastal Management Branch.

The initiative is designed to tackle the persistent issue of windblown sand along Baden Powell Drive, a key thoroughfare that experiences significant disruption during the summer months when fierce southeaster winds are at their peak. Deputy Mayor and mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Eddie Andrews, said the pilot project involves removing extra sand piled-up at Sonwabe Beach. “This sand management intervention pilot project entails the strategic placement of wind nets to trap sand closer to the sea and assist in managing the accumulated sand before it reaches Baden Powell Drive,” he said.

The project will be maintained until May 30, 2025, and will not impact access to the coast or the public launch site. Some open-ended wind nets will allow people to walk to the beach while helping to keep the parking lot clear. The plan is that every year or every couple of years, the sand will be pushed back into the sea and the nets will be set back up. The introduction of wind nets is poised to be a game-changer and according to mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, the method has proven successful in other parts of the City. It has been put into action in Hout Bay, assisting to keep Promenade Road clear of sand.

“If successful, the portion of road where the intervention is implemented should remain free of sand, eliminating the need to close this section of road due to wind-blown sand accumulation, as well as reducing the maintenance burden and costs to the City’s Roads Department,” Quintas said. A motorist who asked to remain anonymous said she hoped the nets will work. “Very pleased to hear, as I have to detour via Khayelitsha and as a female driver, it’s very concerning; to me, it’s a risk I take driving through Khayelitsha,” she said.

Quintas said the project might help keep the road open and accessible. "If this project is successful, it could be the solution to ensuring that the connectivity along Baden Powell is maintained during the upcoming festive season," he said.