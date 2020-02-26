The fund, a Department of Employment and Labour entity, launched the system, called Compeasy, in October last year. It replaced the previous system, Umehluko.
The fund provides compensation for disablement caused by occupational injuries or diseases sustained or contracted by employees in the course of their employment, or for death resulting from such injuries or diseases.
Spokesperson for the Injured Workers Action Group (IWAG), Tim Hughes, said on Monday: “Workers from across South Africa who have been injured on duty are facing a crisis of epic proportions as a result of the technological collapse of the R60 billion Compensation Fund that is legally mandated to cover their medical bills and disability pensions.”
Hughes said: “The fund replaced its previous system with a new SAP-based system called CompEasy (S4i) in October 2019, but the new system - with a R300million price tag - is dysfunctional.