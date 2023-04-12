Injured driver rescued after her car rolls 180m down steep Chapman’s Peak slope

Cape Town - A 43-year-old driver sustained injuries after her car rolled 180m down a steep slope on Chapman’s Peak Drive on Monday afternoon. The solo driver, who was heading towards Hout Bay, managed to exit the vehicle before rescuers arrived.

A team of professionals and volunteers from Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) were called to the scene to assist other agencies. Arriving at the scene just after 2pm, the teams divided into two groups. One group navigated the steep terrain to the wreck, where they found the patient had managed to exit the vehicle but was unable to walk any further. She was assessed and treated on scene before being placed on a stretcher.

While she was being treated, another group of rescuers up the road rigged up a technical rope system anchored to one of the City’s Fire and Rescue vehicles. A drone from the Western Cape Government – Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Drone Unit was used to monitor and provide feedback on the rescue efforts. In a carefully co-ordinated effort, the patient was slowly carried back up to the road. The team above hauled the stretcher up to the road using the rope system, while the team below carefully moved the stretcher through the dense vegetation and up the steep slope.

Once on the road, the patient was moved to a waiting ambulance and transported to hospital. The incident was concluded shortly after 4.20pm. WSAR spokesperson David Nel said: “It’s inspiring to see such a large group of professionals and volunteers, from multiple services, working together in such a complicated environment.” “This was a demanding scenario made less difficult by having access to so many competent rescue specialists at one scene.