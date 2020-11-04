Inspired by Bo-Kaap survivor, Goodwood mom tells of daughter’s abuse by trusted friend

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A concerned Goodwood mother says she is speaking out about her teenage daughter’s sexual assault by a trusted friend to ensure other children are kept safe and parents and family members are made aware and vigilant. Speaking anonymously to protect her 14-year-old daughter, the mother, 39, felt it was now even more important to do so as other sexual assault survivors have spoken out more recently, implicating two elderly Bo-Kaap brothers in years-long abuse. She said her daughter was 12 years old when she was able to recall the assault that occurred a few years prior. The family had been moving house from Woodstock to Goodwood, with some help from friends. She had been sexually assaulted by one of the men present when she was 8-years-old.

“On one of the days we were busy moving and were being helped by these really good friends of ours, he had started a conversation with her and asked her to show him her new room. She showed him, and there was a walk-in closet.

“I suppose (he) felt his urges, picked her up, wrapped her legs around him and pushed her up against the wall, pressing his private parts against hers.”

Everyone was home at the time, but had been busy offloading and unpacking.

After the incident, he with his family had abruptly stopped all contact with them. “We just never saw them again.”

Two years ago in December, they visited their home again.

The mother said her daughter “didn’t know when she walked into the lounge, they were there, and she greeted, and as she was greeting him it just flooded back”.

She then told her mother and friend what had happened.

After receiving counselling, an affidavit was made out and a charge of sexual assault was laid.

After laying a charge, several other survivors confided in the mother and said they were sexually assaulted by the same man when they were children.

She found out about his arrest in January 2019, after waking up to several messages and missed calls from his family, as well as threats.

A year-long court case ensued at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court and the man received a five-year suspended sentence, listed on the National Register for Sex Offenders, fined and ordered to undergo counselling for the duration of the suspended sentence.

Cape Argus