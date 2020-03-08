Inspiring Kraaifontein youth to get off street with library hot spot

Cape Town - A Community activist has reopened a pop-up container library in a bid to inspire the youth to read in an area that has become notorious for gangs, violence and drugs. The “Hot-Spot” library is nicknamed after Dahlia Street, where it is located in Scottsville, Kraaifontein. Residents were quick to share their excitement on social media as the library reopened its doors. Terrence Crowster, who started the initiative, and who also runs the Restorative Youth Development NGO, said he wanted to encourage the youngsters of his community to read and get them off the streets, where they are often victims to gangs, drugs and crime. The newly remodelled library was extended to add more features, books, equipment and a counselling room. Crowster, who grew up in the area, said he could not recall an attempt to build a library for the community.

The high number of school drop-outs spurred him into action, calling a community meeting and convincing residents of the need for a library.

“The children needed to see a positive alternative lifestyle, to learn and be taught to excel in school, to dream bigger than gangs and drugs,” said Crowster.

“That and better resources is what we have been trying as a community to gift the children with,” he added.

Prior to its refurbishing, the library could only accommodate five children at a time inside its metal walls, a small percentage of its more than 450 membership.

The library is also a base for various programmes run by Crowster, which aim to empower and enable the young people of Scottsville.

“A safe space to study, learn and read, is all our children should focus on, as well as doing well in school and using the resources we share with them wisely.

“I, along with some community stakeholders and organisations that assisted in revamping our container library, hope to not stop here but (also to) offer our communities more,” added Crowster.

