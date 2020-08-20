Instability in councils ‘normal’ ahead of local government elections

Cape Town - As the country heads towards local government elections next year, instability in municipalities is “normal”, according to a senior local government official.

Eda Barnard, chief director for municipal performance monitoring and support, told the standing committee on local government that government interventions in troubled councils in the province is designed to strengthen the core of a municipality.

“We are currently facing more and more instability in municipalities as we head into an election year. This is a normal process, it's a cyclical one. We see it not only in the Western Cape, but across the country the closer we get to elections,” said Barnard.

“We also tend to see a higher turnover, not only on the political side, but of senior administrative officials. This brings instability into municipalities which forces us as the department and the provincial treasury to step forward and provide support to the municipality in question,” said Barnard.

Barnard was responding to question from committee member Andricus van der Westhuizen (DA) who had asked what was the root cause of the many problems being witnessed in municipalities across the province.