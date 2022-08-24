Intercape pleads with tourism sector to intervene amid ongoing attacks on its buses

Cape Town - Long-distance bus company Intercape has reiterated its claims that the taxi industry is behind the spate of attacks on its buses and staff between the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng. Intercape CEO Johan Ferreira doubled down on the claims while briefing the portfolio committee on tourism on Tuesday, saying that both Intercape and the tourism industry had suffered major losses since the attacks began several years ago.

Ferreira said he was requesting the portfolio committee to take the matter to the National Assembly, as the impact of the ongoing attacks should be considered and dealt with urgently because they were of national importance. “I am deeply concerned that no action or a lack of action on behalf of the government has led to the deterioration of the public transport sector, specifically the inter-provincial bus sector. “We have reached out to the president and the ministers of police and transport and not one of them has responded. However, this committee can assist us by taking this matter to national Parliament.”

Ferreira said Intercape had resorted to reaching out to the committee and other inter-government departments after talks with the taxi industry had proved unsuccessful and resulted in attempts to extort it. “We have been trying to resolve this for some time. However, the majority of our attempts ended with us being asked to cave in to the demands of the taxi industry. I can say that it is the taxi industry; we have been told on many occasions that the attacks would end once we, say, increase our prices. “Intercape is one of the biggest modes of transport that supports the tourism sector, with 40 coaches dedicated to chartering tourists. If the government continues not to act, then they will continue profiting from all our losses,” Ferreira said.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) was expected to conjointly brief the committee during the meeting yesterday but was not present. The Cape Argus reached out to the council but received no response. Standing committee on tourism chairperson Tandi Mahambehlala said: “The committee views the safety of all citizens as a priority, as people travel between provinces using long-distance buses. The visiting friends-and-relatives segment of tourism is important for domestic tourism to thrive. Due to the high costs of flights, many people prefer to use long-distance buses.” Mahambehlala said the portfolio committee on tourism would be initiating a meeting between the portfolio committees on police, transport and the National Council of Provinces, as the issue cut across several sectors.

She also said Intercape would then be invited to present to the committees before the end of the third term. Meanwhile, 28-year-old Unathi Sintsili appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday for his alleged involvement in attacks on Intercape buses, one of which resulted in the death of a driver. Sintsili’s case was postponed to September 1. [email protected]