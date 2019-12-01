Interfaith Dialogue held for peace on Cape Flats, to commemorate 16 Days of Activism









Some of the participants at the sixth interfaith religious dialogue for peace on the Cape Flats held in Mitchells Plain yesterday. SISONKE MLAMLA Cape Town - People on the Cape Flats are suffering from tension and trauma because of the ongoing violence. So said tension, stress and trauma release exercises practitioner Verona Rochat Smith at the sixth Interfaith Religious Dialogue. The dialogue was held on Wednesday at the Al Masjidur Rawbi Mosque in Portlands, Mitchells Plain. It was held for peace on the Cape Flats, and it commemorated the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence. The leaders aimed to evaluate and assess its performance since its inception. It stemmed from a series of interfaith dialogues convened by the Service and Allied Workers Union of SA (Sawusa).

Sawusa president Wilfred Alcock said: “We believe faith leaders can be critical players in responding to the cries of distressed communities and in rebuilding humanity and harmony in communities ravaged by all sorts of violence and social decay.”

Alcock said those sessions between religious leaders laid the basis for the first interfaith prayer service on the Cape Flats since the dawn of democracy, and included implementing many community outreach programmes that bore the brunt of violence and gangsterism on the Cape Flats.

“From an initial attendance of about 10 religious leaders, the group has now established itself as a formidable movement of societal change on the Cape Flats, with just over 60 religious leaders participating in its activities at any given time. It not only saw unity in action among faith groups, but could be solidly located in the merging of divergent groupings coming from a historical apartheid divide.”

He said the first dialogue, even though representation was small in numbers, provided a solid foundation for engagement of interfaith religious leaders.

Claremont Main Road Mosque imam, Dr Rashied Omar, said their dialogue should openly discuss and determine if all the activities met the resolutions of the founding dialogue, and effectively implemented the action plan of the declaration.

South African co-ordinator for the Charter for Compassion, and chairperson of the Cape Town Interfaith Initiative, Berry Behr, said every leader she knew chose the career out of desire to serve.

“Such a desire comes from a deeply compassionate heart. And yet, in the situation on the Cape Flats, we all know compassion fatigue.

“It is closely associated with a physical adrenal malfunction we know as burnout.”

Behr said burnout happened when the kettle kept boiling, and if no one switched it off, its elements burnt out.

