With International Day for Persons with Disabilities recognised today, Nyameko Mpulu, provincial manager at Disabled People South Africa (DPSA), urged South Africans to reflect on the lack of progress made in creating accessible spaces for PWD as well as the inaccessibility of assistive devices.
Assistive devices or technologies include any piece of technology or tool used to assist people with disabilities to better enhance functional capabilities.
Gillian Aneesa Moses, the National Programmes administrator at DPSA , said the national human rights organisation was established in 1984 with the core function of advocating and lobbying for the rights of PWD.
Moses said DPSA assists people with all categories of disabilities.
“Our vision in fact is an accessible society for all. Unfortunately, we are not there yet. We have lots of policies that DPSA has given input to.”
Mpulu said: “Our country has failed disabled people in terms of the provision of assistive devices; there are many people with disabilities that can’t access it. In the Cape metropole, there are lots of facilities where people can go to but not in your rural areas.”