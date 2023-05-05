International Firefighters Day: Cape municipality celebrates the loss and lives of firefighters

Cape Town - In recognition of International Firefighters Day, the Cape Winelands District Municipality on Thursday showcased a motorcade led by Fire Services Academy cadets. Fire services from the Overberg, West Coast, Garden Route and the City joined crews from the Cape Winelands, Stellenbosch, Breede Valley, Drakenstein and the Witzenberg to display their skills.

Die Braak historical grounds came alive as members of different rescue teams, together with their families, schoolchildren, community members and passers-by, gathered on the field where various skills were on display. The event that turned into a family affair recognised not only the dedication of the firefighters, but also remembered those who have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty. Following an old tradition, the day saw Cape Winelands Fire and Rescue head of training Heinrich Louw practising an old bell-ringing tradition to pay respect to those fighters who have passed and those who still choose to wake up every day to save lives and protect properties, even with possibly tragic costs.

“The fire services of today are forever changing, but a certain tradition still remains the same, even over the last 200 years. The ringing of the bell signifies different things to rescuers. “A bell can be rung to symbolise the beginning of a shift, to summon the braves to attend to fire, to signal a job completion and to alert others when a life is lost while on duty,” Louw said. Cape Winelands District Municipality mayor Dr Elna von Schlicht said: “On this day, we pay tribute to the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.