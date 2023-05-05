International Firefighters Day: Cape municipality celebrates the loss and lives of firefighters

Cape Town - In recognition of International Firefighters Day, the Cape Winelands District Municipality on Thursday showcased a motorcade led by Fire Services Academy cadets.
Fire services from the Overberg, West Coast, Garden Route and the City joined crews from the Cape Winelands, Stellenbosch, Breede Valley, Drakenstein and the Witzenberg to display their skills.
Die Braak historical grounds came alive as members of different rescue teams, together with their families, schoolchildren, community members and passers-by, gathered on the field where various skills were on display.
The event that turned into a family affair recognised not only the dedication of the firefighters, but also remembered those who have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.
Following an old tradition, the day saw Cape Winelands Fire and Rescue head of training Heinrich Louw practising an old bell-ringing tradition to pay respect to those fighters who have passed and those who still choose to wake up every day to save lives and protect properties, even with possibly tragic costs.
Cape Town firefighters to take on Two Oceans Half Marathon to raise funds for Volunteer Wildfire Service
Western Cape firefighters in hot demand, facing 63 fires in just two months
More than 20 fire disasters struck the Western Cape during the festive season
R13.8 million issued towards wildfire control for this season in the WC
“The fire services of today are forever changing, but a certain tradition still remains the same, even over the last 200 years. The ringing of the bell signifies different things to rescuers.
“A bell can be rung to symbolise the beginning of a shift, to summon the braves to attend to fire, to signal a job completion and to alert others when a life is lost while on duty,” Louw said.
Cape Winelands District Municipality mayor Dr Elna von Schlicht said: “On this day, we pay tribute to the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.
“Our firefighters are the true heroes of our community, and their unwavering commitment and dedication to their profession is an inspiration to us all. We owe them our respect, our admiration and our gratitude”.
Chief director of Western Cape Disaster Management and Fire Rescue Services Colin Deiner said, so far, in the second wildfire season, there were no reports of fatalities.
“We have now reached our second wildfire season and we have not had any fatalities, and that is due to the fact that a lot of work has been put in by chief fire officers, fire working groups and by our partners. The planning that goes into wildfire season is immense, and we see the results.”