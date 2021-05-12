International Nurses Day: Cape nurses applauded for role in fighting Covid-19

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has paid tribute to nurses as the world observed International Nurses Day, highlighting their crucial role at the fore front of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The International Council of Nurses has since 1965 been celebrating this day, which coincides with the birth date of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. She was born in 1820 and died in 1910.

In a statement issued late on Tuesday, mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien saluted nurses for their bravery and hard work.

He said the theme for this year’s commemoration: “Nurses: a voice to lead”, could not be more appropriate.

“The past year has arguably been one of the most challenging for our nurses, and health services as a whole,” said Badroodien.

“They have lost colleagues, relatives and friends to the pandemic. It is not easy to keep going when the world is gripped by fear, yet these extraordinary women and men press on.”

“As we pause to mark International Nurses Day, I want to extend the city’s gratitude to our nursing staff and encourage them to stay the course, difficult as it is,” Badroodien added.

The City of Cape Town has vaccinated approximately 76 percent of its health workers against the coronavirus. Badroodien said there was concern of a possible resurgence in cases, with an average 160 new ones currently being reported daily.

It was likely for the case numbers to increase in weeks ahead, which would require great effort and strength from healthcare workers, he added.

“I therefore appeal to the public to help us honour our nurses on International Nurses Day by implementing Covid-19 health and safety protocols at all times,” the councillor said.

“The more we do to safeguard ourselves, the lighter the load that our health workers have to carry.”

