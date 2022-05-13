International Nurses Day: NPO surprises nurses at Victoria and False Bay Hospitals with treats

Cape Town - To celebrate International Nurses Day, NPO Carers Unite, Old Mutual Newlands and Legacy Bakes dropped off biscuits at Victoria and False Bay hospitals. The Carers Unite NPO celebrates the people that do good in and for their community, and aims to link them with donors. Nicole Roberts, who runs the Carers Unite NPO, believes in sharing networks and resources and assisting those that need help from others more than themselves.

“I wanted to do this because I believe in the work that nurses do. Having worked as a caregiver in 2015, I got to experience what it was like to care for a patient and be compassionate to those in need,” Roberts said. Old Mutual has been working with Carers Unite to raise awareness about mental health and was happy to assist by donating funds and packaging all the cookies. Legacy Bakes were responsible for the baking of the cookies for the nurses. “I was very happy to jump on board and collaborate with Carers Unite. I really hope the recipients enjoyed their sweet treats. It was just a small token of appreciation to our nursing staff, who have been through the most – especially in the last few years. I’d do this again in a heartbeat,” said Legacy Bakes owner Tanya Vermaak.

There were more than 500 cookies donated to the nurses at each hospital, which is home to over 200 nurses each. Roberts said the nurses at both hospitals were very happy and felt the love and appreciation shown to them. International Nurses Day provided an opportunity for nurses to get the acknowledgement for the hard work and sacrifices they make for their families.