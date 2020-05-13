International Nurses Day: SA honours brave warriors at front line of Covid-19 fight

Cape Town - Nurses on the front line were honoured on Tuesday as part of International Nurses’ Day. The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) commemorated the occasion and held a virtual address for all workers, and nurses in particular amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The theme for this year’s commemoration was Nurses: A voice to Lead - Nursing the world to health. The day is celebrated across the world on May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. The annual commemoration is organised by the International Council of Nurses. Nehawu’s national nurses co-ordinator Nobukhosi Xulu said: “These front line workers, especially the nurses fraternity, are required to perform miracles with limited protective equipment, infrastructure and human resources.” Xulu said the nurses were at the forefront of this pandemic.

“As we mark International Nurses’ Day, it’s important to emphasise the urgent need for the broader overall transformation of the healthcare sector in particular the nursing fraternity,” she said.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday dedicated this year’s International Nurses Day to the health practitioners who died in the ongoing arduous battle against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

“As a department, we recognise the need to prioritise the nursing profession along with the well-being of nurses, and strengthening nursing education, training and practice is one of our strategic objectives,” Mkhize said in a speech marking the annual International Nurses Day at the King Edward VIII Hospital in Durban.

“Regrettably, our war against the Covid-19 pandemic has cost us lives of our health workers. On behalf of my department, I would like to dedicate this day to all our nurses, especially those nurses who have lost their lives to the pandemic. Their contribution to the fight against the pandemic is immeasurable.”

Mkhize sent condolences to the families and loved ones of the fallen health-care workers, urging them to “find strength in shared memories”.

Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) general secretary Riefdah Ajam called on the South African Nursing Council (SANC) to intensify demands for the Department of Health to provide protective gear to nurses and other healthcare workers.

“Fedusa remains completely committed in its resolve to police, monitor and shame employers who continue to wilfully violate the occupational safety and health prescripts and emergency Covid-19 directives that have just recently been gazetted.

“Policies are only as good as the paper they are written on if the proper enforcement and monitoring mechanisms in the workplaces remain absent and serve as mere window dressing and showcasing,” Ajam said.

Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA president Simon Hlungwani said: “Some of the ongoing challenges that nurses are faced with from time immemorial include the dwindling production numbers of nurses and employment thereof in health facilities.

“The World Health Organization, in its World State of Nursing Report, released on April 9, revealed the precariously high rate of the shortage of nurses in developing countries and recommended, as a solution to this problem, every country must increase its production of nurses by at least 8% annually until 2030.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa saluted South Africa’s nurses and thanked them for their critical contribution to the country’s well-being in a message to mark International Nurses’ Day.

“As a nation, we owe our well-being to the untiring commitment of nurses, whose positive impact on our lives reaches beyond our physical health.”

He described nursing staff as “the front line of our health-care system” and said they deserved the gratitude of all South Africans, particularly as the country confronts the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They provide comfort and counsel to the vulnerable and they are at our side from birth to the instance of death. More broadly, nurses are community builders, mentors, counsellors and educators who provide psychosocial support, beyond the medical domain, to the communities in which they are based and are at the forefront of our fight against many social ills.

“Nurses are therefore central to our achievement of a better life for all South Africans.”

Ramaphosa said they also deserved to be protected while carrying out their vital work.

“Nurses deserve our appreciation and gratitude and we must offer nurses the protection they need against a range of threats, from viruses to violence,” the president added.

“Currently, nurses are placing themselves between our communities and the unseen enemy we face in Covid-19. We are humbled by their bravery, their hard work and their commitment to putting the interests of all South Africans before their own and those of their own families.

“Let us pause today to celebrate this invaluable and treasured cadre of our society and let us give them our full support and gratitude into the future.”

