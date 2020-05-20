International Space Station will be visible over Cape Town until May 27

Cape Town - The International Space Station (ISS) will be visible over Cape Town until May 27, for all to see as it makes its way across the night sky.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) revealed the information on their website, detailing from when the ISS will be seen in, and for how long people will be able to see it. The sighting opportunities will be from Wednesday, May 20, onwards where it will visible for a week.

The ISS circles the earth every 90 minutes, travelling at about 28,000km/h, which gives the crew 16 sunrises and sunsets every day. If you're wondering how to spot it, keep an eye out for something that looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or a change direction.

The NASA website listed as the necessary info of where in the night sky it will be able to be visible:

On the NASA website, they provide comprehensive guide on how to read the above table: