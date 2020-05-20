International Space Station will be visible over Cape Town until May 27
Cape Town - The International Space Station (ISS) will be visible over Cape Town until May 27, for all to see as it makes its way across the night sky.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) revealed the information on their website, detailing from when the ISS will be seen in, and for how long people will be able to see it. The sighting opportunities will be from Wednesday, May 20, onwards where it will visible for a week.
The ISS circles the earth every 90 minutes, travelling at about 28,000km/h, which gives the crew 16 sunrises and sunsets every day. If you're wondering how to spot it, keep an eye out for something that looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or a change direction.
The NASA website listed as the necessary info of where in the night sky it will be able to be visible:
On the NASA website, they provide comprehensive guide on how to read the above table:
- Time is when the sighting opportunity will begin in your local time zone. All sightings will occur within a few hours before or after sunrise or sunset. This is the optimum viewing period as the sun reflects off the space station.
- Visible is the maximum time period the space station is visible before crossing back below the horizon.
- Max Height is measured in degrees (also known as elevation). It represents the height of the space station from the horizon in the night sky. The horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is ninety degrees. If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees.
- Appears is the location in the sky where the station will be visible first. This value, like maximum height, also is measured in degrees from the horizon. The letters represent compass directions -- N is north, WNW is west by northwest, and so on.
- Disappears represents where in the night sky the ISS will leave your field of view.
Just over a week ago, a resident was able to catch a glimpse of the ISS and recorded it. The video can be seen below:
Cape Argus