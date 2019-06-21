Gadija Sait gives a yoga session to kids in class. Supplied

Cape Town - International Day of Yoga, which is celebrated today, shines a light on the benefits of the spiritual discipline. Gadija Sait, a facilitator at the Wellbeing in Schools and Education (Wise), an NGO that conducts yoga classes at disadvantaged schools in Cape Town, said: “There is no particular age when people can start doing yoga because the discipline has different benefits for people of different ages. It can help people connect their minds and bodies, and be a great stress reliever.”

Wise conducts yoga sessions free at primary and high schools.

“With primary school kids, we focus more on getting rid of their excess energy and having fun with the various animal poses we do. With high school pupils, we concentrate on mindfulness and helping them with positive visualisation.

“Yoga can bring balance between body, mind and soul and teenagers tend to enjoy that quiet time where they can connect with their thoughts.”

Dylan Oktober, spokesperson for the Cape Mental Health Centre, said: “Yoga is extremely beneficial, like any other physical activity, to realign and refocus your thoughts.”

Wageeda Salie, manager at Yoga Zone in Cape Town, said: “In strong and dynamic practices, such as Vinyasa or Bikram, which are quite cardiovascular forms of the discipline, yoga strengthens the muscles to support the joints and improves flexibility in the spine, which helps with common ailments such as back pain, tight shoulders and incorrect posture.

“Yoga is non-competitive and provides a safe space for all to explore themselves through their physical body.”

Salie said people with heart conditions and who suffer from hypertension should be mindful of practising in the heat, and inverted postures where the head is below the heart, for example, with the rabbit pose, downward facing dog, headstand, shoulder stand, handstands.

Currently, the world’s oldest yoga instructor is Tao Porchon-Lynch, 100, an American woman who was in 2012 recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest trainer of the discipline.

[email protected]