Invaders on a piece of land near Joe Slovo asked to clear site

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has served eviction notices on a group of residents who invaded a piece of land next to Joe Slovo in Langa. The court order the City obtained is asking them to vacate the land by no later than October 20. In the order the City is interdicting the residents from intimidating, harassing or interfering with anyone acting on their behalf or involved with law enforcement at the property. Ward councillor Samkelo John said the shacks were erected last weekend and that the majority of the invaders were people from the New Flats. “These land invasions are unjustifiable because these people cannot say that they have no houses as it’s mostly people who have houses. The shacks were erected on Friday and we immediately reported to the City and the recreation and parks department on Saturday because that land belongs to them and (they) have plans for that space,” John said. Mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi said the City was acting to prevent the unlawful occupation of land.

“The City removed new vacant structures under construction, which our interdict permits us to do, in the Joe Slovo area,” he said.

City Law Enforcement put out a formal eviction notice to Langa informal settlement residents, giving them until October 20 to remove their shacks. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

City of Cape Town Law Enforcement also found a stolen waste container being used as a spaza shop. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Community leader Bangazitha Gubesa said the order was justifiable because the piece of land was used for development.

“The piece of land is used to build shacks for people who are awaiting to be allocated RDP houses and these people took advantage after a group of people were removed. We do not not know where these people come from but what we know is that chances are it is people with houses. We cannot afford to have more shacks in the area as that will slow the development. Joe Slovo is not a grey land but has a constitutional judgment for people to receive proper housing,” he said.

Gubesa said the community leaders condemned the invasions and demanded to know who was behind them.

“The Housing Development Agency does not consult community leaders on the Joe Slovo development when carrying out these relocations. This is challenging as these people are allocated proper houses but return to their shacks and rent them out. If you look closer, those people have houses or are renting out from people who have proper houses,” he said.

