Investigation into Cape law enforcement officers after videos go viral

Cape Town - The City’s Law Enforcement directorate has once again launched investigations into their members, that were seen in public “acting disorderly”. A Law Enforcement officer from Mitchells Plain has landed in hot water after a video showing him allegedly under the influence in a state vehicle went viral on social media.

The video, allegedly filmed at a filling station in Westridge, has set tongues wagging as people mock the cop for eating ice cream while being driven home after allegedly passing out in the parked vehicle. In the three videos circulating on social media sites, two men are heard questioning the officer who is seen in uniform and allegedly idling the vehicle for nearly an hour while he takes a nap. The duo question why he is wasting state petrol and informs him he is going to be reported to his superiors.

“Are you on duty? This car is idling for an hour here? I have your registration and you are idling my tax money out ... You are going to lose your job because I am a motorist and this is not right. This is not right.” The cop identifies himself as “Kyle Davids” but a source said he lied. A second video shows a civilian seizing the opportunity to take the state vehicle on a joyride. The man is seen flashing the vehicle’s lights and playing with the siren while the officer laughs and eats ice cream.

Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, confirmed they were investigating the incident and were aware of the allegations. Picture: Screenshot This comes just a day after another Law Enforcement officer landed in trouble for allegedly engaging in sexual acts while driving a state vehicle and crashing it along the M5 highway. Motorists who stopped to help the off-duty cop got a fright when a naked woman jumped out of the vehicle and ran away after the crash. Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, confirmed they were investigating the incident and were aware of the allegations.