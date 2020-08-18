Investigation into fatal shooting of e-hailing driver in Cape Town

Cape Town – Police are investigating a murder case following the fatal shooting of an e-hailing driver at Samora Machel on Sunday evening. The driver was allegedly dropping off a client when unknown assailants attempted to hijack him and, as he tried to flee, crashed into a salon at Oliver Tambo Drive. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder was being investigated following an incident at the corner of Lilian Ngoyi and Oliver Tambo Streets, Philippi. “According to information, police responded to the complaint at the address. Upon their arrival they found the victim inside a VW Polo with a gunshot wound; he died on the scene due to his injuries. The incident is being investigated by the police, with no arrests yet,” she said. Recently, another driver was stabbed 15 times and robbed of his phone and money near Mfuleni, after a client requested a ride from Forest Village to Zevenwatcht mall.

“I consider myself lucky because my wounds are healing well and who knows what would have happened to me had I just accepted and driven with those criminals, had it not been for me not allowing them to enter without a mask,” said the driver, who wished to remain anonymous.

Bolt South Africa manager Gareth Taylor said the company was aware of the incident and their high priority team was alerted to investigate the matter, and was engaging with the Samora Machel police.

“As of 5pm yesterday, Bolt has yet to receive confirmation of the driver's details, and so is unable to confirm the victim was registered on the Bolt platform. Bolt condemns violence in any form directed towards e-hailing drivers,” he said.

Taylor urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Samora Machel Police Station.

