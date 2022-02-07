Investigation into St. George’s Cathedral fire sees 40-year-old man arrested

Cape Town - A 40-year-old man has been arrested after a fire broke out at St. George’s Cathedral in Wale Street, Cape Town, on Sunday. The cathedral is where Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s remains were interred.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a fire that broke out in the basement of St. George's Cathedral early on Sunday led to the man’s arrest. Traut said surveillance cameras of a hospitality establishment in the area captured footage of a possible suspect who was spotted close to the crime scene when detectives conducted their investigation. "He was arrested on a charge of arson and is expected to make his court appearance on Wednesday in Cape Town. The motive for the arson is yet to be established," he said.

City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said an emergency call was received at 1.52am reporting smoke billowing from the basement of the cathedral. He said the person required to open the cathedral had to travel from Pinelands to unlock the doors. “Eventually permission was given to break one of the steel bars to gain access to the basement where the rubbish was burning,” Carelse said.

He said the fire was extinguished at 3.54am and that there had been no damage to the structure of the building. The dean of the cathedral, Reverend Michael Weeder, said their preliminary investigation showed that a burning cotton ball had been thrown into the basement through a barred window near the steps leading up to the cathedral’s main entrance. Tutu’s remains were interred at the cathedral on January 2, just blocks away from Parliament, which was also set ablaze on the day he was buried.